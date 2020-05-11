Take Home Brand New AirPods with Charging Case for Just $139 Today

Save $20 on a brand new pair of second-generation AirPods and pay just $139 today for Apple's truly wireless earbuds.

Go Wireless with AirPods for a Low Price of Just $139, Save $20 Instantly

It's super hard to ignore AirPods and if you are also thinking about getting your own pair then you can do so by spending just $139, which is $20 less than Apple's official price for their very own truly wireless earbuds.

The deal is on the second-generation AirPods that feature the Charging Case. This Charging Case's battery can be topped up using a Lightning cable, which is obviously supplied in the box. The very same Charging Case provides a total listening time of up to 24 hours. Meanwhile the earbuds themselves provide battery life of 5 hours per charge. With added support for 'Hey Siri' you don't have to touch your iPhone or iPad in order to skip tracks, make calls or even send text messages.

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

The second-generation AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip, which means it allows super fast pairing times and faster device switching. Needless to say that these are the AirPods you are looking for at a discount.

Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case - Was $159, now just $139