Save a ton of money by taking the renewed route. Right now you can grab the 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro with Wi-Fi for just $659.

Renewed 2018 iPad Pro is a Solid Deal Right Now for Just $659, Complete with 64GB Storage, Space Gray Color

You can unearth a lot of great stuff when you hop into the renewed section of Amazon. These are pre-owned devices that 'work and look like new.' Needless to say that the products available here are those that represent great value and you end up saving a lot of money versus a brand new one. And today, we have a deal on the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018, which is currently available for $659.

The model on sale features a 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage and comes in a wonderful Space Gray finish. There's a powerful A12X Bionic processor under the hood that will take care of your daily tasks, no matter what they might be. There is a 12-megapixel camera at the back that shoots excellent photos along with 4K video, and the camera at the front is great for FaceTime calls. There's also a Face ID sensor at the front for the ultimate in security. Things are wrapped off with 10 hours of battery life and fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi for connectivity.

The 2018 iPad Pro is the perfect tablet for entertainment or if you want to get some serious work done. It's a tablet that can be anything you want it to be. Whether it's a full-blown laptop or just a Netflix powerhouse, it will handle it all. And for $659, it's a pretty slick deal too.

The renewed iPad Pro won't ship with original accessories but you will get a USB-C cable and a charger inside the box.

Buy (Renewed) Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - $659

Check out the following deals before you head out: