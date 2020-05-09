Skip buying the 2020 iPhone SE and latch onto a renewed iPhone XR for a low price of just $479. Stocks are limited and prices are fluctuating.

Embrace the Notch Life with iPhone XR, Complete with Face ID and A12 Bionic Chip for Just $479 Today

Launched alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR is a really, really good smartphone. Aimed squarely at the masses, the phone fulfilled its purpose and saw a successor in the iPhone 11. And even today, the iPhone XR commands a cool price of just $599 for a fully unlocked model with 64GB of storage. Take a turn into the Amazon renewed street and prices go down really fast. How about under $500? Or, $479 to be exact? Sounds good, doesn’t it? That’s the deal!

The iPhone XR features a large 6.1-inch LCD display that goes edge-to-edge. Since it’s a Retina display, therefore you don’t have to worry about coming across jagged edges or lines on the display. Everything will look razor sharp, the way it should be.

Then there’s the powerful A12 Bionic chip with the second-generation Neural Engine which is pretty darn fast for a smartphone even in 2020. It will help you breeze through apps, games or even get some work done no matter where you are.

There’s Face ID in this smartphone so you can unlock the device or authenticate payments across the web and different Apple services. It might not be as fast as Touch ID, but it’s more secure, something which you should care about in this day and age.

Everything is topped off with True Tone, water-resistance, wireless charging, fast wired charging, fast LTE support and more.

All of this can be yours for a price of just $479 for a fully unlocked model. Just pop in your SIM card and you will surfing the web and talking to your friends and family on FaceTime in blazing fast LTE speeds.

