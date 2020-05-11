Choetech has a wonderful USB-C to HDMI cable on sale for just $11.88 that can output in 4K at 60Hz. The cable is compatible with MacBooks, iPads and Surface.

Hook Up an External HDMI Monitor with Your USB-C MacBook, iPad or Surface Using this USB-C to HDMI Cable for Just $11

If you bought yourself one of those fancy new notebooks with a USB-C port then there's a good chance that there will come a point where you might want to attach an external display to it for whatever reason. Either you can invest in a dongle that converts USB-C to HDMI, or you can just buy this Choetech USB-C to HDMI cable that does the same job but in a far superior and cleaner manner.

First of all, this cable can output video in 4K at 60Hz, which is more than enough for your needs. The cable is 6-feet in length, meaning you can run it from your computer to your monitor with some cable to spare. And thanks to the ultra-durable and anti-slip design, you can rest assured that this cable will stand by your side for many years to come.

This cable essentially works with everything and anything that has a USB-C port and is rated to work with an external display. This means that this cable will even work with something like an iPad Pro or even a Galaxy Note or Galaxy S20 smartphone. This is absolutely crazy!

Make sure you enter the special discount code at checkout in order to bring the price down to just $11, otherwise you will end up paying the full $16.97 MSRP.

Buy CHOETECH USB C to HDMI Cable (4K@60Hz) - Was $16.97, now just $11 using discount code H6MVYY35

While you are here, be sure to check out the following deals: