All Android Flagships in 2023 to Feature SoCs From TSMC, Hinting at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Dominance

Next year, there might be limited competition for Qualcomm as far as high-end Android chipsets go, with one tipster claiming that all 2023 premium handsets will ship a silicon mass produced by TSMC, hinting at the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

MediaTek Is Also Preparing a Flagship Smartphone SoC That Will Likely Be Mass Produced by TSMC

On Twitter, Ice Universe continues to criticize Samsung’s chip fabrication technology, believing it to provide a ‘disastrous experience.’ The tipster later claims that all Android flagships, including the Galaxy S23 family, will feature a chipset manufactured by TSMC. Since he mentioned Samsung’s upcoming premium smartphone lineup for 2023, our immediate thought was the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 dominating all markets.

In case you forgot, as per Qualcomm’s and Samsung’s agreement, all regions selling any Galaxy S23 model will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This decision will give Qualcomm immense leverage over its flagship SoC and may even charge its smartphone partners a premium to have the latest and greatest. Since Samsung is not reported to launch the Exynos 2300 for next year, with rumors claiming internal conflicts and lack of innovation, it might be a little over 12 months before we see a high-end Exynos SoC in action.

Samsung has reiterated that it is not done with developing Exynos chipsets, so we may be greeted with something noteworthy during the end of 2023, or the start of 2024. Another smartphone silicon maker that we have to add to the discussion is MediaTek, as it managed to impress with its Dimensity 9000, with a successor expected next year to challenge the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Previously, the Dimensity 9000 was shown to comfortably beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200, coming extremely close to the A15 Bionic’s performance, all thanks to being mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm process. We may see improved results from a succeeding Dimensity SoC, and it could provide a nice competition for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Unfortunately, MediaTek’s Dimensity series is not well-known outside of a few markets, so it will take some time for the Taiwanese firm to branch out to other markets, giving more time to Qualcomm to expand its grip in other regions, at least for 2023. Ice Universe’s negative impression of Samsung’s chips may be due to the fact how vastly improved the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, all because Qualcomm decided to give orders to TSMC.

Samsung has started shipping out initial batches of its 3nm GAA chips, but so far, no smartphone partner is on that list, suggesting that the majority of them have decided to switch to TSMC.

News Source: Ice Universe