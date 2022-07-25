Samsung Officially Ships Its First Batch of 3nm GAA Chips, Beginning Its Run as the Only Company to Do So

Staying true to its shipping schedule, Samsung has started delivering its first 3nm GAA chips batch to customers. The Korean giant held a ceremony to celebrate this milestone, and in the process, the company beat TSMC to become the first manufacturer of 3nm chips.

The ceremony took place at the Hwaseong Campus, in Gyeonggi-do, with the event attended by various Samsung executives and politicians.

“On the 25th, Samsung Electronics held a 3nm foundry product shipment ceremony using next-generation transistor GAA (Gate All Around) technology at the V1 line (EUV only) at Hwaseong Campus, Gyeonggi-do. The event was attended by about 100 people including Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Changyang Lee, suppliers, fabless, Samsung Electronics DS division head, Kyeong-hyeon Kye (President), and executives and employees, and encouraged executives and employees who participated in 3nm GAA R&D and mass production. Daeduk Electronics CEO Kim Young-jae, Dongjin Semichem CEO Lee Jun-hyeok, Soulbrain CEO Jung Hyun-seok, Won Semicon CEO Kim Chang-hyun, Wonik IPS CEO Lee Hyun-duk, PSK CEO Lee Kyung-il, KC Tech Vice Chairman Ko Sang-geol, Telechips CEO Jang-gyu Lee”

Though Samsung has plans to mass produce 3nm GAA chips for smartphone vendors, the first batch is not tailored for Qualcomm and others. Instead, the initial supply will be for cryptocurrency miners, with the new 3nm GAA introducing a new efficiency threshold, reducing power consumption massively.

We expect Samsung to use its 3nm GAA technology to mass produce the upcoming Exynos 2300. Aside from this, there is a possibility this technology is used to mass produce the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23 range, but under the right set of conditions. Aside from that, Qualcomm could potentially jump on board, but only if TSMC experiences yield problems with its own 3nm technology. Samsung is said to have prepared samples for the San Diego chipset maker in the event that Qualcomm places an order with the Korean manufacturer.

As for Samsung’s biggest competitor in the semiconductor space, TSMC will reportedly commence start mass production of its own 3nm process later this year. Apple is expected to receive the first supply of its M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets for the updated MacBook Pro family and other products.

To recap, Samsung’s 3nm GAA process is said to reduce power consumption by up to 45 percent, improve performance by 23 percent and reduce area by 16 percent when compared to 5nm technology. The manufacturer will also introduce a second-generation variant that will reduce power consumption by up to 50 percent, increase performance by 30 percent and reduce area by 35 percent.

News Source: Samsung