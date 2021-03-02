Aliens: Fireteam is a New Left-4-Dead-Style Co-op Shooter, Coming in 2021

Get ready to splatter some xenomorphs, because Aliens: Fireteam is coming this summer! Clearly inspired by games like Left 4 Dead and World War Z (albeit with only three players instead of four), Aliens: Fireteam lets you customize a character and team up with friends to mow down aliens across a series of episodic missions. The game is coming to both current and next-gen systems, and based on it’s debut trailer, looks rather nice. Check out said trailer, below.

While I personally prefer my Alien games more on the atmospheric side, I can’t deny Aliens: Fireteam looks solid. The game is being developed by Cold Iron Studios, which was founded back in 2015 and has seemingly been working away Fireteam for quite some time (this is the first game). Here’s a bit more detail about Aliens: Fireteam…

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the Xenomorph threat.

Play a pivotal role in the epic events that occur 23 years after the original Alien trilogy as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the USS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats.

- Face overwhelming odds against over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs along the evolutionary scale from Facehuggers to Praetorians, each designed with their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart and eviscerate vulnerable marines. Customize your Fireteam - Choose from five unique classes - Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon - each with their own special abilities and character perks. Utilize an extensive arsenal of 30+ weapons and 70+ mods/attachments in your effort to eradicate the Alien threat.

Aliens: Fireteam is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 this summer. What do you think? Is there room for one more L4D-style game in your life if it includes aliens?