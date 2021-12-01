Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 2 is Coming to PC and Consoles on December 14

Aliens: Fireteam Elite wrapped up its first season of content some time ago, with its first Season, Phalanx. It had three DLC packs, with new weapons and cosmetics for players to enjoy. And given that it was called Season 1, one could assume that Season 2 isn’t far behind.

That’s exactly what we’re here to discuss, as Season 2 was officially announced by Cold Iron Studios. Entitled Season 2: Point Defense, this Season of content will have content available for free to all players, alongside more premium content available as paid DLC.

The biggest addition would obviously be the new game mode, Point Defense. It serves as an alternative to Horde Mode. Point Defense challenges players in a new survival-based defensive match where they must protect, repair, and hold 3 different strategic points through multiple attack waves from the Xenomorph hive.

Players are also allowed to spend Fabrication Points earned in-game to repair structures or buy new gear to allow you to survive longer, akin to the Horde Modes of the Gears of War series. There are several unlockables you get from completing the mode at various difficulties, so there’s an incentive to replay the mode, such as new weapons you can unlock.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite also brings the next part of the Endeavor Pass, named the Nostromo Salvage Pack. Emerging from a 57-year hypersleep, this pack includes over 20 exclusive items, including two Nostromo-themed class kit skin designs, eight weapon colors, four decals, four head accessories, four emotes, and more to be revealed by Cold Iron Studios in the near future.

The Endeavor Pass’s respective DLC packs will be available as a bundle in the Deluxe Edition of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, priced at $69.99. If you feel like buying them individually, they’re also available at $9.99 each from your respective digital store. The standalone Aliens: Fireteam Elite experience is priced at $39.99.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.