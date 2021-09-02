Aliens: Fireteam Elite New Mod Introduces Subsurface Scattering, HBAO, True Volumetric Fog and More

A new Aliens: Fireteam Elite mod that has been released online introduces new graphics settings that are not available in the vanilla game.

The Working Joe's Mega-Premium Config considerably improves the game's visuals by introducing working Subsurface Scattering, Aces Tonemapping, True Volumetric Fog, and HBAO. The config file also removes Chromatic Aberration, Film Grain, and more for improved visuals.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – Against One, Horror; Against Many, Tragedy

Things added by Aliens: Fireteam Elite Working Joe's Mega-Premium Config



SSS: Why this was disabled is a mystery, as even on consoles it's pretty much free.

ACES Tonemapping: One has to guess they simply wanted a more "classic game" look with the supplied tonework and color space. With blasting reds and Brown and Gray everywhere. No thank you. Also if you need to fix AA, why are you running AA at all.

True Volumetric Fog 2D is now 2.5D; yes it's more atmospheric, and yes it will hella block your vision if you're at the right angle.

Screen Space Color Matched Shading: Goes with the ACES for neato shading on all those slat covered light walls. Spoooky.

HBAO:The fanciest of AOs. No more weird gray halos.

Whole Screen Shadows: Pretty self explanatory

The Aliens: Fireteam Elite Working Joe's Mega-Premium Config can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is now available on PC and consoles worldwide. Learn more about the game by reading Kai's review.