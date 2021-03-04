Aliens: Fireteam Shows Off Slick Visuals and New Xenomorph Types in 25 Minutes of Gameplay

Earlier this week Aliens: Fireteam was announced and now we have over 25 minutes of gameplay of the Left-4-Dead-style co-op shooter to check out, courtesy of IGN. As we learned previously, Fireteam focuses on teams of three and in the new footage we see the Gunner, Technician, and heavy-duty Demolisher classes in action. Developer Cold Iron Studio promises the game will have around 20 different alien xenomorph types, and during the gameplay we see the Runner, Spitter, Jumper, Burster, and big, bad Warrior variants. Check out the footage for yourself, below.

Aliens: Fireteam is a New Left-4-Dead-Style Co-op Shooter, Coming in 2021

It doesn’t look like Aliens: Fireteam is offering much that numerous other L4D-likes haven’t done before, but the game’s level of polish definitely looks promising. Add a beloved franchise to the mix and maybe this one has what it takes to stand out from the pack. Here’s a bit more detail about Aliens: Fireteam…

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the Xenomorph threat. The Ultimate Hunt - Play a pivotal role in the epic events that occur 23 years after the original Alien trilogy as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the USS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats.

Survive the Hive - Face overwhelming odds against over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs along the evolutionary scale from Facehuggers to Praetorians, each designed with their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart and eviscerate vulnerable marines.

Customize your Fireteam - Choose from five unique classes - Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon - each with their own special abilities and character perks. Utilize an extensive arsenal of 30+ weapons and 70+ mods/attachments in your effort to eradicate the Alien threat.

Aliens: Fireteam is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 this summer.