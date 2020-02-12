Alfawise A80 Lumen Smart Projector With LCD Display Available at $88.99 for a Limited Time

Today we have an amazing product available at a discount which will definitely entice you. That's right, today we have the Alfawise A80 Lumen Smart Projector with an LCD display at just $88.99 for a limited time. If you're looking to get it for yourself, be sure to avail the offer as soon as you can before the price reverts back to its original model.

Alfawise A80 Lumen Smart Projector Available at Just $88.99 - Get it Now!

As mentioned earlier, the discount on the Alfawise A80 Lumen Smart Projector is only available for a limited time. If you fail to order your share ahead of the expiration, the prices will return to its original structure. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the product specifications.

Starting off with the looks, the Smart Projector comes with a neat design that blends well with the furniture. If you're an avid media consumer, the Alfawise A80 Lumen Smart Projector is the best option for you to take advantage of. As for what features it brings to the table are listed below.

Main Features:

● Latest HD LCD display technology, 4-inch LCD chip, 1280 x 720 resolution.

●2800lm brightness, 15% brighter than ordinary portable projectors, providing vivid color and sharp images.

●Positive and negative 15 degree keystone correction and easy focusing.

●28 inch - 180 inch projecting size,1.2 - 5.5m projecting distance, suitable for big and small rooms.

● Compatible with computer, TV Box, TV Stick, U disk, game consoles, etc.

● Cinema-style stereo mixing sound, independent speaker cavity.

● Unique industrial design, simple and elegant looking, perfect for home use, class room, conference room, etc.

Alfawise A80 Lumen Smart Projector is definitely a must-have for anyone interested in stepping up their media consumption game. It is available at a discounted price of $88.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for now, folks. Are you looking to get the Smart Projector? Let us know in the comments.