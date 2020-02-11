Valentine’s Day Promotion Brings Massive Discount on Xiaomi Mi Note 10 – Features 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, More

If you're looking to get your hands on a premium smartphone at an incredibly low price, then you have come to the right place. That's right, today, we have the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 - the company's latest addition to the Mi Note lineup. The device boasts some impressive internals and a killer camera that takes stunning photos. If you're interested, you can get your hands on the device at just $479.99. Head over to the link provided below to get it in your favorite color option.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Available at Just $479.99 This Valentine's Day - Get it Now!

Take note that the special promotion is only available for three days and if you fail to avail the discount then it will revert back to its original model. So be sure to order your share ahead of the expiration date. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10's specification and what you can look forward to.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is my personal favorite smartphone in terms of design. The 6.47-inch display is plenty sharp and the resolution makes the content pop. The device is best for games and media consumption. In addition, the tiny notch up top compliments the all-screen design which is a must-have design in smartphones these days.

As for what's powering the device is a Snapdragon 730G coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. Furthermore, the device's main selling point is the stunning camera. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 features a Penta camera module and the main sensor is a 108-megapixel lens. It boasts a camera that suits each condition.

if you're interested, we have three color options available for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 in Green, White, and Black. The Mi Note 10 is available at a special discount of 21 percent for three days only. This makes the price come down to just $479.99.

The validity of the special discount starts on February 11th, which is today and extends till Valentine's day. So be sure to get it ahead of the expiration. So order your share as soon as you can ahead of the expiration to avail the offer. Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi 33-inch TV soundbar.

Which color of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.