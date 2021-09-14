No, Alan Wake Remastered Won’t Support Ray Tracing or HDR but Will Support DLSS; PS5/XSX & PC Specs/Features Detailed

Alan Wake Remastered won’t support Ray Tracing or HDR, developer Remedy Games has confirmed.

Fans of the 2010 cinematic thriller hoped that the remaster would support these recent techniques across PC and the next-gen consoles in order to further enhance the game’s visuals and lighting, but as now confirmed by the development team, this won’t be the case.

While the remaster will offer improved visual effects and lighting alongside enhanced character models, and richer environment details, also supporting HDR and Ray Tracing would have been too time-consuming for the team handling the remaster. PC players, however, will be happy to learn that the title will offer support for NVIDIA’s DLSS upscaling tech.

“As this is a remaster built on the existing Alan Wake engine and technology, adding in ray tracing / HDR support was deemed too time-consuming”, Remedy explains in a new FAQ. “This would have taken resources away from other critical areas.”

The team adds, “We are confident the game looks great even without ray tracing / HDR support.”

Further down in the same FAQ, the developer provided additional details about the game’s resolution and platform-specific features alongside PC specifications and graphical options. On the next-gen consoles, the remaster will output in 4K resolution (using temporal upscaling from 1440p) at 60FPS, whereas the framerate will be uncapped on PC.

PS5-specific features include Activity Cards and DualSense support. As for the PC version, Alan Wake Remastered offers DLSS and Ultra-wide screen support. Down below you’ll find the minimum and recommended PC specs. Be sure to read the full FAQ for even more technical details.

Minimum specs CPU: i5-3340 or equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Equivalent. 2GB VRAM.

RAM: 8 GB or higher

OS: Win 10 64-bit Recommended specs CPU: i7-3770 or equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Equivalent. 4GB VRAM

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Win 10 64-bit

Alan Wake Remastered launches globally on October 5th across PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.