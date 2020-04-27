Deus Ex: Human Revolution Looks Incredible With ReShade Ray Tracing
Despite having been released a long time ago, Deus Ex: Human Revolution still looks great. But the game can be made to look even better with the help of Pascal Gilcher's raytracing global illumination shader.
A new video shared by Levan on YouTube highlights how much the game would benefit from ray tracing. While features like screen-space reflections are not perfect, the improvements to indirect lighting are clearly noticeable, looking more realistic than before.
This game looks lovely with RTGI shader and without it, the Screen space reflection actually work but it assigns it's self with not every material so it's hard to see but it is there.
Pascal Gilcher's raytracing global illumination shader doesn't introduce proper ray tracing, but it comes with some advantages, like being able to run in any game and on any GPU. More information on it can be found on the developer's Patreon.
What I’m doing is ray tracing in screen space, tracing rays against the depth buffer (a data buffer that contains the information how far an object is away, as opposed to the color buffer which tells you what color the object has and what you usually see in any game). When compared to DXR, it has several limitations: anything behind another object does not contribute, anything outside the screen does not contribute, backfaces do not contribute. The benefits of this shader is that it can run on every game and GPU and it’s a step up from regular SSAO. I hope this serves as a sneak peek at what DXR ray tracing can do and why everyone in VFX can’t wait to get real ray tracing for their games.
