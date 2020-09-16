AirPods Studio Renders Based on Leaks Show Premium Leather and Metal Build, Magnetic Ear Cups, More

Just moments after an alleged image showing the AirPods Studio ‘Sport’ made it online, renders of Apple’s over-ear headphones were spotted. In short, we were expecting the design to be much bulkier than what you’re about to see but from the look of things, Apple may have wanted to use a sleek, but premium build to woo customers. Check out these images to see exactly what we’re talking about.

New Renders Also Show AirPods Studio Touting Massive Ear Cups With a Mesh at the End Resembling the Exterior of the HomePod

The renders were shown by serial leakster Jon Prosser and thanks to the collaboration of ConceptCreator, Apple appears to be launching less bulky, but premium headphones for the masses. At a first glance, these look to be lightweight, but durable at the same time, as Jon Prosser mentions in his tweet that the AirPods Studio will tout a leather and metal build, delivering durability and an ‘eye-candy’ aesthetic combo at the same time.

How to Clean Install tvOS 14 Final Version on Apple TV HD

He also mentions that the AirPods Studio will ship with magnetic ear cups, implying that they will easily be removable. It’s possible Apple sells a variety of these ear cups so that wearers are able to personalize their premium over-ear headphones. In addition, these ear cups appear to be reversible, with another mention that these will be able to detect your left and right ear.











Unfortunately, Prosser didn’t provide details if the AirPods Studio will be able to support wired connections though he does mention that a USB-C port is given. If wired connections are supported, then we have bad news for customers wanting to hook up a 3.5mm audio jack because there’s no such port present on these pair of headphones.

Prosser mentioned earlier that the AirPods Studio will cost $349, competing head-on with the likes of Sony, Bose, and others in terms of pricing, while giving customers a fresh design in return. Hopefully, when Apple has officially announced the iPhone 12 lineup, we’ll see the company announce these too, so stay tuned for more details arriving in the near future.

News Source: Jon Prosser