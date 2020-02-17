AirPods Pro Lite Launch Date Pushed Back as Production Not Expected to Kick Off in Q2 2020

With Apple’s second-generation AirPods, followed by the AirPods Pro becoming official in a few short months, in came a few whispers of an AirPods Pro Lite that were reported about just last week. While no technical details were offered on these wireless earphones, a development into the story claims that the AirPods Pro Lite launch date has been pushed back, with production not expected to start during the intended period.

Industry Sources Apparently Said That Production of AirPods Pro Lite Would Originally Commence From Q2 2020

Shortly after a report was published about a pair of 2020 iPad Pro models expected in March, DigiTimes has another story that’s protected by a paywall and was spotted by MacRumors. The report describes the AirPods Pro Lite as an entry-level version of the feature-enriched AirPods Pro, while also mentioning that production will not kick off in the second quarter of this year like the plan was originally supposed to go down. This suggests that the AirPods Pro Lite launch has been delayed, and a revised date has not been proposed, at least for now.

Dreams PSVR Is Nearly Done; Multiplayer Mode Still a Long Way Off

It’s not confirmed if the AirPods Pro Lite would be the third iteration of Apple’s wireless earphone series, or would it end up replacing the second-generation AirPods. What we do know is that the AirPods Pro was launched in October of last year, so a newer version coming this soon would be very unlikely. Apple would not like to cannibalize the sales of its high-end product, especially when the technology giant is expected to sell around 100 million AirPods this year, according to Counterpoint Research.

Also, the reasoning for delaying the production that would have eventually lead to an early AirPods Pro Lite launch has also not been shared. Hopefully, when DigiTimes lifts the paywall and expands the entire story, we’ll be able to share more info with you, so stay tuned.

Here’s some more AirPods coverage that you’d like to check out.

Source: MacRumors