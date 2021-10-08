ADATA XPG Demonstrates DDR5-8118 Memory Overclock

ADATA has pushed its upcoming XPG DDR5 memory to an insane overclock, breaking past the 8000 Mbps barrier. The company will be releasing a range of DDR5 memory kits with different speeds & timings.

ADATA Pushes Its XPG Gaming DDR5 Memory To 8118 Mbps Overclock

ADATA showcased overclocking capabilities of its XPG DDR5 series memory. Two DDR5 memory variants are shown and both have a stock speed of DDR5-4800 but their XMP profiles are rated at DDR5-6800 (CL46 at 1.35V) and DDR5-5200 (CL38 at 1.25V). ADATA was able to push the first kit to an impressive DDR5-8118 (CL50-50-50-160-210-2T) while the second kit was pushed to DDR5-8104 (CL52-52-52-96-148-2T).

XPG, a fast-growing provider of systems, components, and peripherals for Gamers, Esports Pros, and Tech Enthusiasts, today announces that its XPG Overclocking Lab (XOCL) has overclocked its upcoming DDR5 memory module to a frequency of 8,118 MT/s. XPG is the first DRAM provider to reach this milestone with a memory module. This achievement highlights XPG’s know-how and expertise in pushing memory modules to their full potential. The record-breaking milestone was achieved with a memory module with a stock clock speed of 4,800 MT/s. The XOCL is dedicated to pushing the limits of memory performance and was the first facility of its kind among DRAM makers when it was founded in 2018. XPG will be unveiling a lineup of DDR5 memory modules for gamers, PC enthusiasts, overclockers, and others in October of this year. via ADATA XPG

ADATA hosted its Xtreme Innovation Event in August where the company revealed that it will be offering up to DDR5-12600 and DDR5-8400 memory modules and kits with up to 64 GB capacity later this year. The company has already shown us their DDR5 CASTER RGB and Non-RGB DRAM and could be overclocked even further. The memory modules will also be available in low-profile and full height variants.

Expect more information on overclocking and gaming DDR5 memory kits by the end of this month along with pricing and availability information. As for complete DDR5 memory specs, you can check out our detailed article over here. The memory standard will be first compatible with the Intel Alder Lake processors on the next-gen 600-series motherboard platform which is launching in November and will host a range of brand new technologies for gamers and enthusiasts. You can read more on Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs over here.