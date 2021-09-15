4K ProRes Video Recording is Not Available on 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Models

Apple announced the iPhone 13 series yesterday alongside the new Apple Watch Series 7 and iPad mini 6. With a great set of announcements, Apple is making sure that it leads the industry in the year to come. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models are very much alike in a lot of aspects but also share their differences. However, Apple will also be limiting 4K ProRes video recording on the iPhone 13 Pro Max on some models.

128GB iPhone 13 Pro Models Will be Restricted to 1080p ProRes Video Recording

As mentioned earlier, Apple will limit 4K ProRes video recording on the iPhone 13 Pro series with 256GB or higher models. What this means is that you will not get 4K ProRes on 128GB iPhone 13 Pro models. However, the device will still support ProRes video recording at 1080p at 30fps. You will be able to record 4K at 30fps on the iPhone 13 Pro models if you are buying the 256GB or higher storage model.

Apple Watch Series 7 Does Not Use a New Chipset; Features the Same S6 as Last Year’s Model

While Apple has not stated a reason for the change, it seems that 4K ProRes video will take a lot of space on the iPhone and 128GB is not the way to go about it. ProRes will take a significant amount of space compared to the regular Dolby HDR videos. ProRes videos will give users greater options for editing purposes. Take note that the iPhone 13 Pro models will not ship with the ProRes video recording feature and will be enabled in a future update of iOS 15.

While it makes a lot of sense, it is still disappointing to see that even the high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max is left out. Other than this, the iPhone 13 has received a major camera improvement compared to the previous models. Portrait Mode in videos is another great addition along with Cinematic video.

We will share more details on the iPhone 13's camera feature, so be sure to stick around. Would pay the extra $100 for the 256GB variant to get the 4K ProRes feature on the iPhone 13 Pro models. Let us know in the comments.