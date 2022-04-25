Apple Reportedly Upping iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Production by 10 Percent, Likely Due to Strong Demand

Apple intends to increase production of its current flagship models, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, by 10 million in the second quarter of the year, which will run from April to June. It is likely that both models are showing healthy demand for their attractive list of upgrades, not to mention a subtle change in design. This could be the last time Apple asks suppliers to increase production of current-generation models as it prepares to launch the iPhone 14 series in the coming months.

Report Does Not Mention the Reason for Increase in Production, but It Likely Has to Do With Consistent Demand for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Taiwanese version of DigiTimes’ latest report was spotted by MacRumors, with the following noteworthy information published.

Refurbished Samsung Phones are Selling Better Than iPhones

“Apple is rumored to expand its production plan for the iPhone 13 in the second quarter of 2022. Among them, the production of high-end models of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is planned to increase by about 10 million units, and relevant Apple supply chain players are expected to benefit.”

The report implies that Apple’s supply chain is seeing an improvement because earlier, these suppliers were forced to close their facilities partially or suspend production completely, which had an adverse impact on the availability of iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other products from Apple. The report does not state why Apple has asked suppliers to increase production of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but it likely has to do with demand being consistent, at least for these two models.

Aside from the reduction of the notch at the top, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the only two models at this time to support Apple’s ProMotion technology, allowing both flagships to refresh their displays at 120Hz. The cameras for both handsets see an improvement, and Apple has also increased the battery capacities, which is why critics and users alike are thoroughly happy with the ‘screen on’ time both devices churn out.

It is likely that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will officially be discontinued after the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max launch, so this may be the last time Apple asks suppliers to pick up production, at least for these two models.

News Source: DigiTimes