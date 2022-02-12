iPhone 13 Beats Samsung’s Recently Announced Galaxy S22 Ultra in Benchmarks

Samsung recently announced its flagship smartphone for this year at its Unpacked 2022 event. The new Galaxy S22 Ultra features the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with a boatload of other tweaks for enhanced performance. With the devices now announced, a lot of us are anxiously waiting to see the benchmark comparison against Apple's iPhone 13 models. As it turns out, the iPhone 13 series is far ahead in terms of benchmarks compared to Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. Check out the benchmarks below.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Lost to Apple's iPhone 13 in Benchmarks But The Real World Performance Might Vary

The iPhone 13 series is powered by the company's A15 Bionic chipset while the Galaxy S22 Ultra features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Both chipsets are quite capable in their respective ways but Geekbench 5 benchmarks lean towards Apple's chip. The test was conducted by PCMag, revealing a multi-core score of 3,433 for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 4,647 for the A15 Bionic. The numbers show that the iPhone 13 is around 35 percent faster than the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We have to take note that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2200 chip in some regions. However, it will have a score in the same ballpark figure as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We will share more details as soon as the benchmarks are in. Other than this, PCMag also ran a Geekbench ML test for machine learning performance and the Galaxy S22 Ultra received a score of 448. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Bionic chip scored more than double with 948 points. The A15 Bionic chip from Apple is equipped with a 16-core Neural Engine which is capable of performing 15.8 trillion operations per second.

While these are mere numbers on paper, the real-world performance might differ and we will wait for the comparisons to show up soon. As for Apple, the company will introduce an even faster A16 chipset later this year with the iPhone 14 models.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra? Share your views with us in the comments section below.