Here’s Why The Original iPhone Lacked the Copy and Paste Functionality

Apple's original iPhone changed the course of smartphones and how we use them. The smartphone was released back in 2007 and even though it packed a boatload of features that the competition was not offering, the copy and paste functionality was absent. A key Apple engineer Ken Kocienda who was working on the original iPhone shared why the smartphone did not have the copy and paste functionality. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

The Original iPhone Did Not Feature The Copy and Paste Functionality Due to Little Time

According to the developer, the team did not have time to "do it right" before the original iPhone was shipped. The Apple engineer was working on the iPhone's keyboard, autocorrect, as well as text functionality. The team started working on the copy and paste functionality after the original iPhone was debuted. As for Kocienda, the "magnifying text loupe" responsible for the zoom functionality when a user had their finger on the text was his idea.

The original iPhone didn’t have cut/copy/paste. Infamous! The quickest explanation is that I didn’t have time to do it right. I had too much keyboard, autocorrection, and text system work to do. The design team didn’t have time either. So we passed on the feature for 1.0.

Other than this, the developer also worked with the text system on the original iPhone. All of the text on the iPhone was powered virtually by WebKit. The original iPhone challenged the standard method of using a smartphone. With a virtual keyboard and complex input translated into simple text, the method quickly became the standard. The iPhone has come a long way and the entire industry followed in the footsteps set by the original iPhone.

This is all there is to it, folks. Did you use the original iPhone? Share your experience with us in the comments section below.