3D Super World + Bowser’s Fury is off to a good start in the UK with its launch being nearly three times bigger than the original Wii U release.

The re-release of the original 2013 Wii U title, complete with the all-new Bowser’s Fury expansion, launched globally last week, and going by initial sales in the UK, Nintendo has another hit title in its hands. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the title was the fastest-selling release of 2021 so far, and the best-selling game UK boxed retail last week.

The original Wii U version of the Super Mario 3D World debuted at number 14 upon its launch back in 2013, although this isn’t a like-to-like comparison due to the install base of the Wii U being substantially lower, tiny even.

Nintendo’s re-release is the 3rd biggest Mario launch on the Nintendo Switch, behind the amazing Super Mario Odyssey and last year’s Super Mario 3D All-Stars (a third smaller than the latter). Also interesting to mention is that physical sales of the game are more than 2.5 times bigger than the launch of 2019’s New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe. Following the successful Switch launch of 3D Super Mario World, Nintendo now has 7 Mario titles in the UK boxed Top 20, which also includes Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario Party and Luigi's Mansion 3.

3D Super World + Bowser’s Fury is available worldwide for the Nintendo Switch. In case you’re still in doubt on whether you should get this wonderful re-release, be sure to read our review. A short part of Rosh Kelly's review has been included below.