Super Mario 35th Anniversary Remasters Will Include A Mario 3D World “Deluxe” Release; New Paper Mario Will Be A Return To Series’ Roots – Rumor

Nintendo is apparently going to celebrate the Super Mario 35th Anniversary in style with the release of several remasters and new games. Super Mario 3D World will be among the remastered titles, but it seems like it will get a slightly different treatment.

According to VentureBeat, Super Mario 3D World will receive its own separate release on Nintendo Switch to celebrate the Super Mario 35th Anniversary. The other remasters, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and then Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 could also be released separately and not as a single compilation.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Won’t Include 3DS Version Exclusive Features

For the remasters, our source is telling us that Nintendo is pursuing something like a Super Mario All-Stars 2 for the 3D Mario games. This would include Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and then Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2. It’s likely that 3D World may get its own, separate Deluxe-style release. While it’s possible the older 3D Mario games could come in a single compilation, it’s also likely that Nintendo will release them individually as it did with its Zelda remasters.

Some new details also emerged on the yet to be announced new Paper Mario game. According to the new rumors, the game will be a return to the roots of the series and closer to the Nintendo 64 and GameCube games.

The Paper Mario game, meanwhile, represents a return to that franchise’s roots. This means something closer to the Nintendo 64 and Gamecube games, which are beloved. And leaving behind the baggage of the more forgettable entries on 3DS and Wii U.

Lastly, more Mario games may be made available on the Nintendo Switch Online service for the Super Mario 35th Anniversary celebrations

Finally, expect Nintendo to fill out the Mario celebrations in other ways as well. This could mean even more Mario games on the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, for example.

The Super Mario 35th Anniversary remasters have yet to be confirmed by Nintendo, but with so many sources confirming them, it will likely not take too long to see an official announcement. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.