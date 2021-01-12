Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury New Trailer Provides First Look at New Content
A new Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury trailer is now available, focusing on the new content included in this new version of the platform game originally released on Wii U.
Bowser's Fury looks like a massive expansion that will see Mario team up with Bowser Jr. to defeat Bowser. This expansion looks like the perfect combination of Mario 3D World tight level design with Super Mario Odyssey's more open-ended experience.
Bowser has become gargantuan and lost all control! Join forces with Bowser Jr. to stop his big bad dad in the Bowser's Fury adventure, included in the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury game.
Releasing the same day as the game will also be a new Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition.
Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition System announced ($299.99, out Feb 12th) pic.twitter.com/068Hbai4Hb
— Wario64 (@Wario64) January 12, 2021
more pics of the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition System pic.twitter.com/ed6seu1rIs
— Wario64 (@Wario64) January 12, 2021
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury launches on Nintendo Switch on February 12th worldwide.
The cat's out of the bag. Super Mario 3D World is coming to the Nintendo Switch system! Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful stages! Mario (and his friends) can use power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities, like climbing and scratching. Work together locally or online with up to three other players to reach the goal and to see who can get a high score.
- Each character has unique abilities and play styles. For example, Princess Peach glides over gaps, while Luigi has his trademark extra-high jump.
- The new cat transformation allows players to run on all fours, pounce on enemies, attack in midair, or use their claws to scamper up walls and goal poles.
- Explore colorful 3D environments filled with obstacles and contraptions like transparent pipes and vertical conveyor belts, which add new puzzle elements.