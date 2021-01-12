Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury New Trailer Provides First Look at New Content

A new Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury trailer is now available, focusing on the new content included in this new version of the platform game originally released on Wii U.

Bowser's Fury looks like a massive expansion that will see Mario team up with Bowser Jr. to defeat Bowser. This expansion looks like the perfect combination of Mario 3D World tight level design with Super Mario Odyssey's more open-ended experience.

Netflix Support for Both 3DS and Wii U Ending This Summer

Bowser has become gargantuan and lost all control! Join forces with Bowser Jr. to stop his big bad dad in the Bowser's Fury adventure, included in the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury game.

Releasing the same day as the game will also be a new Switch Mario Red & Blue Edition.

Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition System announced ($299.99, out Feb 12th) pic.twitter.com/068Hbai4Hb — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 12, 2021

more pics of the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition System pic.twitter.com/ed6seu1rIs — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 12, 2021

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury launches on Nintendo Switch on February 12th worldwide.