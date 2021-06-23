2022 iPhone Lineup to Feature in-Screen Touch ID, With No ‘mini’ Version Expected

Disappointingly, it does not look like in-screen Touch ID will debut in the iPhone 13 series, with one popular analyst claiming that some 2022 iPhones will sport the feature. The same analyst also has firm beliefs that Apple will not release a ‘mini’ iPhone, suggesting that the company is not selling as many models as expected.

Apple Reportedly Sticking to Two 6.1-inch and Two 6.7-inch Models for the 2022 iPhone Family

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with some more predictions. In an investors' note spotted by MacRumors, Apple will stick to launching four models in 2022, only this time, the lineup will comprise of two premium and two non-premium variants with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen size. Kuo previously said that some iPhone 14 models would feature a punch-hole-style display, and it will be the year Apple stops producing a ‘mini’ version of its phone family.

2022 iPhone SE to Be the Most Affordable iPhone With a 5G Modem, Says Notable Analyst

This means that if you are looking for a compact iPhone, the iPhone 13 mini might be your last chance of seeing a small screen device from Apple. Kuo’s investor note also states that the low-end 6.7-inch iPhone might cost less than $900 and may lack certain features such as in-display Touch ID to save Apple production costs. However, one upgrade that nearly all potential future iPhone customers will look forward to is the company switching the entire iPhone 14 lineup to LTPO panels.

This means that all 2022 iPhones could support a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing for the smoothest iOS experience ever. In a previous report, Kuo stated that some iPhone 14 models could get 48MP main camera upgrades, along with 8K video recording support. Those are a lot of changes to look forward to, but since Apple’s plans could change in a jiffy, we recommend treating this info with a pinch of salt for now.

In related news, Kuo also stated that the 2022 iPhone SE would be the most affordable 5G-ready iPhone that Apple will release. Whether or not these predictions materialize, we will find out in the future, so stay tuned.

News Source: MacRumors