2022 iPhone SE to Be the Most Affordable iPhone With a 5G Modem, Says Notable Analyst

With the 2020 iPhone SE a home run, thanks to its price-to-performance ratio, a well-known analyst believes that the company will introduce a highly improved successor next year. Unlike the current model, the upcoming one is said to feature a 5G modem, and with this addition, it could be the most affordable 5G-ready iPhone that Apple has ever produced.

Apple Reportedly Sticking With the Same Design, Display Size for the 2022 iPhone SE as the Current Version

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities believes that the 2022 iPhone SE will retain the same display size as the 2020 model. For those that do not know, the 2020 iPhone SE uses the same iPhone 8 chassis, with all the upgrades found on the inside, including the powerful A13 Bionic chipset. Currently, the cheapest 5G-ready iPhone that Apple offers is the iPhone 12 mini. At $699, it is not affordable by any means, but next year, things could be vastly different.

2022 iPhone Lineup to Feature in-Screen Touch ID, With No ‘mini’ Version Expected

Even display analyst Ross Young has commented on the 2022 iPhone SE’s screen size, and disappointingly, we will not see any changes there, as he too believes Apple will stick with a 4.7-inch display. However, he mentioned that the new low-cost model would feature a 5G modem, the same prediction that Kuo makes, along with chipset upgrades, which have not been mentioned in the MacRumors report. If we are lucky, Apple will use the A14 Bionic instead of the A13 Bionic, along with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem, the same one present in the iPhone 12 family.

Using the new Snapdragon X65 modem will only increase costs, something which Apple will be looking to avoid when introducing the affordable 2022 iPhone SE. Achieving that can only be done using previous-generation parts from its partners such as Qualcomm. To be honest, the Snapdragon X55 will still be considered a notable upgrade, considering that the baseband chip supports mmWave networks and can reach up to 7Gbps download speeds and 3Gbps upload speeds over 5G.

Also, remember that no global 5G network comes close to those speeds, so this addition to the 2022 iPhone SE will be seen as a valuable upgrade. According to a previous report, the new model could be announced during the first half of next year, so we will keep our readers informed of upcoming updates. For now, do you think retaining the same screen size but introducing a chipset and 5G upgrade to the 2022 iPhone SE will make it a popular pick amongst budget-conscious consumers? Share your thoughts below.

News Source: MacRumors