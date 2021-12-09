2022 iPhone SE Launch Imminent as Suppliers Prepare Shipments

Apple's iPhone SE is nearing launch as suppliers begin preparing shipments. We have previously heard details on the device sporting the same design as that of the current model but with a much more powerful chip. In addition, the new 2022 iPhone SE will launch with 5G connectivity. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Suppliers Begin Preparing 2022 iPhone SE Shipments as Launch Nears

According to sources mentioned by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, multiple component suppliers are preparing shipments of a new third-generation iPhone SE. The device is rumored to launch in the first half of 2022 and it will potentially be the cheapest iPhone model to boast 5G capabilities. The full report has not been published as of now but the paywalled preview reads:

Apple Successful in Seeking a Temporary Stay in Epic Games Case – Will Not Have to Make Required App Store Changes

VCM suppliers see no cutback in orders for new iPhones: VCM (voice coil motor) and other component suppliers have still seen no cutback in orders for the new iPhones, and are gearing up for shipments for the next generation of Apple's iPhone SE series slated for launch in the first half of 2022, according to industry sources.

Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his predictions regarding the 2022 and 2023 iPhone SE models. The upcoming 2022 model will feature the same design with a 4,7-inch display while the following 'SE' models will feature bigger displays. In addition, the 2022 iPhone SE will launch with 3GB of RAM and Touch ID in the Home button. Kuo also mentions that the device will feature 5G support and will be powered by the company's latest A15 chip.

TrendForce speculates that the 2022 iPhone SE will launch in the first quarter. This means that the device could launch by March-end. With the third-gen, Apple is not changing the design of the iPhone SE but the fourth-gen models will feature a design similar to that of the iPhone XR with an LCD display.

We will share more details as soon as further details are available. Share your views with us in the comments.