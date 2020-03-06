2020 iPhone 12 Launch Might Be Delayed by up to One Month Because of Both COVID-19 and Supply Issues, Says Report

The COVID-19 outbreak has created a massive cloud of uncertainty for not just technology giants such as Apple, but for various reports too. The latest one talks about how the 2020 iPhone 12 launch might be delayed by up to a month thanks to the latest outbreak, meaning that it could adversely affect Apple’s sales numbers down the road too.

Report Also Believes That the iPhone SE 2 Launch Will Be Delayed

Bank of America’s report details that the 2020 iPhone 12 launch will be affected due to the coronavirus outbreak which could mean a bleaker outlook for the company’s sales as far as its iPhone family is concerned. The outbreak is believed to have caused both supply issues as well as a weaker demand environment. As such, the iPhone SE 2 launch is also said to be affected.

New 802.11ay Wireless Standard Meant for iPhone 12 Could Actually Be Meant for Apple’s AR Glasses

Analyst Wamsi Mohan still implies some hope in his words, as he believes that the launch timing of the upcoming models will ‘depend on how production ramps back up in April and May’. As it so happens, the iPhone SE 2’s trial production had reportedly started and it was assumed that the low-cost model would be unveiled during Apple’s upcoming media event in March. While we don’t believe the iPhone SE 2 will be the massive revenue generator despite the fact that a previous report states that this model could optimistically sell up to 30 million units for 2020, the star of the show will be the iPhone 12 family.

The 2020 iPhone 12 launch is expected to comprise up of four models, and each of them could feature Qualcomm’s 5G-ready Snapdragon X55 modem. A previous report mentions that the idea of these models providing 5G connectivity alone should spark an upgrade, suggesting that the 2020 iPhone 12 launch should be a very successful one. Unfortunately, as the coronavirus threat looms over the head of not just Apple but its supply chain partners, there’s no telling how badly the situation will be in a few months.

Whatever the result will be, we’ll inform you on the latest, so stay tuned.

Source: Bloomberg

