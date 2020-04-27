2020 iPhone 12 With 5G Support to Arrive With Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner This Year, Claims New Report

A new report from Chinese media sprouts talks of at least one 2020 iPhone 12 model shipping with an under-display fingerprint scanner. Since 2017, when Apple launched the iPhone X, it removed Touch ID, only to bring it back in the new iPhone SE, so there’s still hope that capacitive fingerprint sensors will popularize once more. This time though, Apple is looking to bring back the fingerprint reader while also embedding it beneath the display.

At Least One 2020 iPhone 12 Could Feature an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader

A report from Economic News Daily talks about a partnership between touch panel maker GIS, OLED display maker BOE and Qualcomm to mass-produce ultrasonic fingerprint readers, and at least one 2020 iPhone 12 model from the reported four arriving later this year could have it. According to MacRumors, Economic News Daily talked about one new iPhone featuring an under-display fingerprint scanner, and while it could arrive in this year’s models, there’s a possibility a delay may happen, and the tech may arrive in 2021 instead.

2020 iPhone SE Launch Expected in Mid-April, While 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max Could Arrive in October

A separate report from Ming-Chi Kuo talks about support for both Face ID and Touch ID in the iPhone 13, the model that’s slated to arrive next year if Apple sticks to this naming scheme. The new model is also expected to ship without a charging port, making it the first from Apple, although if the decision comes true, it might end up disgruntling a lot of existing iPhone owners wanting to upgrade and potential customers as well.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman believes that no iPhone releasing this year will ship with an under-screen fingerprint scanner. This can imply that Apple may bring this technology in 2021, possibly because it is busy in improving the gripes of using an under-display fingerprint scanner in the first place. There’s still considerable room for improvement in the speed and accuracy of the sensor, and it’s also possible that Apple releases an iPhone next year with an under-display fingerprint scanner that might cover half, or the entire display if we’re lucky.

Then again, since there are conflicting reports from various sources, we highly recommend treating the one from Economic News Daily with a pinch of salt for now and await future updates.

Source: Economic Daily News