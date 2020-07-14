16-inch MacBook Pro with 6-Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Available for Insanely Low $2,039.99 Only
Now is a great time to pick up a 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can grab the entry level model for a low price of just $2,039.99.
Get the 16-inch MacBook Pro for Just $2,039.99 After Approval of Amazon Rewards Visa Card at Checkout
Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is a laptop which is designed to deliver the best possible experience to users. But all of that comes at a cost of $2,399. What if we tell you that the laptop is currently available for just $2,039.99 only? It’s true and we have more details below.
Amazon is offering an instant saving of $299 on the base model 16-inch MacBook Pro. But, you can bring the price further down once you get an approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card at checkout. The final price comes down to just $2,0399.99 which is nothing but stunning for a laptop of this kind.
As the name implies, the MacBook Pro on sale features a 16-inch Retina display which is not only bright, but covers the entire P3 color space. You also get a 6-core Core i7 processor under the hood, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD for storing your files, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory, Touch Bar, Touch ID, six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.
If you have been planning to get the 16-inch MacBook Pro but holding yourself back due to the price, then today is a fine day to treat yourself to Apple’s powerful laptop.
Buy New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Space Gray - Was $2,399, now just $2,039.99
