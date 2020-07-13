Stick a renewed 10.5-inch iPad Pro with the powerful A10X Fusion chip and ProMotion display into your backpack for just $399 today, renewed.

Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro is the company’s tablet that started the whole ‘what’s a computer’ thing. Even in 2020, the tablet is extremely capable and packs a bunch of technologies which you won’t find anywhere else. What this means is, you can skip the latest tablets from Apple and go with this one and save a lot of money in the process. Right now, you can grab the 10.5-inch iPad Pro for a low price of just $399 for an Amazon Renewed model.

This particular model comes with Wi-Fi only capabilities with 64GB of storage. It comes in our favorite finish - Space Gray. There’s a powerful A10X Fusion chip under the hood that makes everything, from apps to games, super snappy. That 10.5-inch Retina display with 120Hz refresh rate is simply an icing on the cake. True Tone, Touch ID, 10 hours of battery life and a great set of cameras make this tablet a wonderful package.

