Get a 100W USB-C Charging Cable for Just $9 Today and Save Plenty

Bag this 100W USB-C Charging Cable for Just $9 by Entering a Simple Discount Code at Checkout

Normally selling for around $15.97, this cable is already cheap. But if you enter a special discount code while clipping an on-page coupon at the same time, the price comes down to an insane $9 only.

There are a ton of USB-C cables out there and not all of them are made equal. They are as good as the price you pay for them and many of them fall short in some way - either slow charging or slow data speeds. But this cable from Choetech goes all-out especially in the power department, allowing you to charge up something like a 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed when connected with a supported power adapter. This capability alone makes this cable so great.

Things start to get even better when you realize that this cable can move data around at a speed of 10Gbps. But that is not all, you can even use this cable with a USB-C monitor and can output images in beautiful 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Talk about performance, right?

This cable is extremely durable and will withstand thousands of bends. And coming in a length of 6.6-feet, this cable is long enough to keep you comfortable away from a wall outlet and use freely. Even if you are using it in a car, the backseat passengers are going to love the length this cable provides for charging things up.

Buy USB C to USB C Cable, CHOETECH 100W USB C Cable Braided Fast Charging - Was $15.97, now just $9 using discount code 4Y63XLAN and on-page coupon

