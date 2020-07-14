Razer Blade Stealth With 13.3-inch Display, 4-Core CPU, GTX 1650 Ti, Thunderbolt 3 & More Is $250 off Right Now

Want a premium and compact Windows 10 laptop that also houses a dedicated GPU? The Razer Blade Stealth has been discounted by $250 on Amazon, bringing that price to $1,449.99 for today only. With the discount, you’re getting a lot more value with your purchase. The Razer Blade Stealth features one of the best builds in the entire industry for a 13.3-inch laptop. It sports a 1080p 60Hz display and for a compact machine like this, it houses a lot of performance too.

The notebook sports an Intel Core i7-1065G7, which is a 4-core CPU that can run at a maximum of 3.90GHz. The processor is configured to run at 25W, so you’ll get much higher performance when you fire up CPU intensive applications. You also get a GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, with which you can do some mild gaming by playing e-sports titles or AAA games comfortably.

You also get 16GB of RAM running at 3733MHz, which will be ideal for both creative professionals and casual gamers. The SSD that you get with the package is a 512GB NVMe type and it is upgradeable in case you feel you’ll need more in the future. To experience better GPU performance, connect high-speed peripherals, or even an external high-resolution display, the Razer Blade Stealth has a single Thunderbolt 3 port and even with that single port, you’ll be able to get lots of throughput.

At the time of writing, there are slightly less than 22 hours remaining before the deal expires and while that’s a lot of time, there’s no telling how many units are in stock, so you’d best hurry if you want a well-built, compact and powerful machine as your daily driver.