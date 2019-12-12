12.12 Sale on Budget Smartphones – Includes Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, More

If you don't want to put a strain on your wallet and still want an amazing handset for yourself, then you have come to the right place. Today, the 12.12 sale extends to budget smartphones and we have several variants to offer. That's right, our list features the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro and more.

Get the Best Budget Smartphones on Discount - List Includes Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, More

Do take note that the discounts are only available for a limited time, which means that they will revert to their original model soon. So be wise, act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Now, let's get down to the list.

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 8T is the perfect budget smartphone on our list today and the cheapest as well. It features a tiny notch up top and an amazing display for its price. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. It is available at a discounted price of $189.99. Select the color you want and order now.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is one of my personal favorite options when it comes to the camera. The 64MP main shooter takes stunning photos and the processor powering the device is an Helio G90T, so you won't be sacrificing on performance. It features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. It is available at a discounted price of $199.99. Use the code: GBNOTE8P8 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T is the best model on our list of budget smartphones on discount. It features an all-screen design thanks to the pop-up camera mechanism. In addition, it features the latest Snapdragon 855 coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. It is available at a discounted price of $337.99. Select the color below and order away.

Xiaomi Mi 9T

If you're not willing to spend more on the Pro version, we also have the standard Mi 9T that comes with the same design. The only difference between the two is the processor. It features a Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. It is available at a discounted price of $273.99. Select the color below and order your share.

Use the code: GBMI9T802 and get the Xiaomi Mi 9T in Black.

and in Black. Use the code: GBMI9T801 and get the Xiaomi Mi 9T in Red.

That's all for our list of budget smartphones on discount as part of the 12.12 sale. Since it is available for a limited time only, it would be wise for you to act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Also, be sure to check out our discount on the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro.

This is all for now, folks. Which model are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.