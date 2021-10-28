Redmi Note 11 Series Go Official with Substantial Improvements
The Redmi Note series is one of the essential smartphone lineups for Xiaomi as it manages to deliver a lot in terms of sales, and it also brings a lot of features for the mid-range device. The Redmi Note 10 series was already a success, and now the company has gone official with the Redmi Note 11 series.
This time around, you are getting three variants; instead of just a Redmi Note 11 Pro, we also have a Pro Plus variant, so let's get into the details of what these phones are all about.
Redmi Note 11
The most attainable offering here is the Redmi Note 11; it is a low to mid-range device offering MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, a 6.6-inch 90Hz LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone also brings a 33W charging speed that can charge the phone in 62 minutes.
The phone Redmi Note 11 has a dual-camera system on the back, but two extra lenses are just for cosmetic reasons. The decision to add cosmetic lenses could be misleading, but we are glad to see an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 50-megapixel primary camera. On the front, you have a 16-megapixel offering.
Other features include an IR blaster, a 3.5mm port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and MIUI 12.5.
Redmi Note 11 Pro
The Pro variant is going to give you a better and more capable Dimensity 920 chip. You will get better CPU and GPU performance thanks to more CPU cores and Mali-G48 MC4 GPU.
The pro variant also brings a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a beefy 5,160 mAh battery. You are also getting a 67W charging speed. On the back, you are getting a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and on the front, the 16-megapixel camera makes a return.
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Despite being called the Pro Plus, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is a side move rather than an upgrade. You are still getting the specs of the Pro variant, but this time around, the phone has a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery and 120W charging support.
Pricing and Availability
The standard variant starts at 1,199 yuan $187) for the 4GB/128GB variant and goes all the way up to 1,699 yuan (~$266) for the 8GB/256GB. For the Redmi Note 11 Pro, you are looking at 1,799 yuan (~$281), with a promotional price of 1,599 yuan (~$250).
Last but not least, for the Pro Plus variant, you are looking at 1,999 yuan (~$312), but Redmi has a promotional price of 1,899 yuan (~297)
At the moment, the phones are only available in China, but we are sure that we will get a global launch.
