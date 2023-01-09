Clean Energy Company Reports Someone Stealing Their Products from CES Booth

CES 2023 may be over, but the stories have only started. Giving us an excellent start to the year, we saw a number of new technologies, products, and innovations being introduced. While all that is positive and happy, no big event can pass without some not-so-happy stories, as well.

At this event, Zendure had its products stolen right from its booth in the Central Hall on January 6th. Zendure is globally known for its power stations that supply energy to your electronics and even electric cars. The products stolen at CES 2023 were Zendure's SuperBase Pro 2000 and SuperBase M, valued at $2,199 and $599, respectively.

When asked who they thought could have stolen their products, the team said they had no clue, but it could be a competitor, a visitor, or maybe even the on-site recyclers. The CES security team has said they will try to find out who did it via CCTV but hasn't managed to update the company as yet. The company doesn't expect to retrieve their products as they said it happens almost every year at these exhibitions.

"We are sorry for what happened, but thinking in a positive way. Our product is widely recognized, and we will take it as compliment." - Jolene Shang, Zendure's CMO.

Zendure focuses on providing clean energy solutions for consumers through a number of its power station and battery solutions. "For us, it's not just about providing a clean energy solution for consumers in the home and beyond, but about offering true power independence, making energy more accessible, and being part of the solution to a global challenge," Shang said.

- We have reached out to the CES team and will update this story when we hear back from them.