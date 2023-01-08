LG Introduces World’s First M3 Zero Connect OLED TV With 3rd Generation META Booster Panel At CES 2023

The LG Signature OLED M3 is a work of art. Not only is it the first third generation OLED product from LG but it is the world's first wirelessly connected 4K OLED TV. It does this through a zero connect box which you can put up to 30 feet away and it transmits a 4K 120 Hz signal to the TV. This means the only thing you will need to worry about is the power cable to the TV.

LG introduces third generation OLED panels at CES 2023 that are among the brightest on the market, debuts the technology in the M3 Zero Connect wireless OLED TV

The LG M3 Signature OLED TV has a flagship model that stretches up to 97 inches which should be more than enough for home use. The wireless broadcasting technology also seemed to be extremely robust as there were next to no interruptions on the busy CES showfloor. The TV also features the company's new META technology and third generation OLED panels.

META stands for Micro Lens Array and it works by embedding a layer of micrometer-sized convex lenses that will recover errant light emissions by almost 22%. There are almost 5117 micro lenses per pixel with recover the light lost to internal reflections and total to almost 42.4 billion micro lenses in total for a 77 inch OLED 4K TV.

"The successful development of our superior 'META Technology' evolves the image quality of OLED TVs to a new, unparalleled level," said Hyeon-woo Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Large Display Business Unit at LG Display. "We will continue to lead the OLED TV market by expanding the ultra-premium OLED sector and strengthening our competitiveness with the best picture quality and most diverse lineups ever assembled."

Combined with LG's new brightness enhancing technology this means that you are looking at OLED panels that are almost 30% brighter than older generation OLED panels. Since peak brightness was one of the major downsides of OELDs compared to QLEDs and miniLEDs, this is a major breakthrough from LG. Its META technology is available in the 55, 65, 77 and 88 inch OLED TVs, the last of which is an 8k variant.

With its innovative META Technology, LG's OLED TVs are capable of achieving 2,100-nit peak brightness, the highest level of any TV display on the market today. By adding even more brightness to the already impressive picture quality and perfect black of OLED, META Technology realizes the intense and precise color expression that captivates viewers by blurring the lines between virtual and reality.

The LG M3 Zero Connect OLED TV is the world's first wireless OLED TV and wins our Best of CES 2023 award.