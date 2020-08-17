The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Switch Has Been Listed By Amazon UK
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch has been listed by Amazon UK.
As spotted by eagle-eyed deals-watcher @Wario64, the listing has 2011’s Wii title listed for Nintendo’s hybrid platform. A release date hasn’t been mentioned, but the title has been listed with a £69.99 price tag, which converts to roughly $90USD and €70.
Of course, this new listing doesn’t confirm the existence of Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch, but it’s interesting nonetheless. Out of all Zelda titles, Skyward Sword would probably be the least expected installment to make its way to the Switch due to only being playable with motion controls.
Back in 2018, Nintendo stated that there weren't any plans to release Skyward Sword on the Nintendo Switch.
Last year, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma said that there weren’t any plans to remake more Zelda games, and he also stated that remaking Skyward Sword without motion controls might be close to impossible.
"Currently I don't have plans, but if there is a title that we can incorporate new elements or new features that is perhaps a perfect fit for a remake, then maybe we'll consider it," Aonuma said last year.
"So you're saying control it all with buttons?" the producer said during the same interview with Gameinformer. "That's a little hard! I think it might be close to impossible!".
It will be interesting to see whether this listing turns out to be accurate. After all, next year is Zelda’s 35th anniversary and recently filed Zelda trademarks do suggest that Nintendo might have some big anniversary plans for the series.
As always, we will keep you updated on this matter. We’ve included a part of Skyward Sword’s original Wii press release from 2011 down below:
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
The game uses the precision motion controls of the Wii Remote™ Plus (or a Wii Remote controller with a Wii MotionPlus™ accessory) and Nunchuk™ controllers to map on-screen action to the player's movements. When a player swings the Wii Remote Plus controller, Link™ appears to swing his sword in exactly the same way.
Different enemies have different battle tactics, so players must analyze their approach and develop counterattacks that play on the enemies' weaknesses. The game's wide array of items also use full motion controls, letting players roll bombs, shoot arrows and guide flying objects like never before.
The game includes a massive, multilayered world that takes players from dark dungeons to a diverse overworld to cloud cities in the sky, requiring a combination of puzzle-solving and swordplay to unlock all of its secrets. Link soars through the air on the wings of a majestic bird while exploring the game's sky area, providing players with unprecedented freedom of movement as they progress on their adventure. The quest lays the foundation for the events in The Legend of Zelda™: Ocarina of Time™, which is frequently cited as one of the greatest video games of all time.
