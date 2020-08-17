The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Switch Has Been Listed By Amazon UK

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch has been listed by Amazon UK.

As spotted by eagle-eyed deals-watcher @Wario64, the listing has 2011’s Wii title listed for Nintendo’s hybrid platform. A release date hasn’t been mentioned, but the title has been listed with a £69.99 price tag, which converts to roughly $90USD and €70.

Possible Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Switch Wii U HD Ports Analyzed by DF Alongside Mario 3D World and Wonderful 101

Of course, this new listing doesn’t confirm the existence of Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch, but it’s interesting nonetheless. Out of all Zelda titles, Skyward Sword would probably be the least expected installment to make its way to the Switch due to only being playable with motion controls.

Back in 2018, Nintendo stated that there weren't any plans to release Skyward Sword on the Nintendo Switch.

Last year, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma said that there weren’t any plans to remake more Zelda games, and he also stated that remaking Skyward Sword without motion controls might be close to impossible.

"Currently I don't have plans, but if there is a title that we can incorporate new elements or new features that is perhaps a perfect fit for a remake, then maybe we'll consider it," Aonuma said last year.

The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening Remake Release Date for Switch Potentially Leaked by Amazon Japan

"So you're saying control it all with buttons?" the producer said during the same interview with Gameinformer. "That's a little hard! I think it might be close to impossible!".

It will be interesting to see whether this listing turns out to be accurate. After all, next year is Zelda’s 35th anniversary and recently filed Zelda trademarks do suggest that Nintendo might have some big anniversary plans for the series.

As always, we will keep you updated on this matter. We’ve included a part of Skyward Sword’s original Wii press release from 2011 down below: