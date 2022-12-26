Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Fan Made Remake Gets Updated To Unreal Engine 5.1 In New Christmas Special Release

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is considered one of the best games ever made, so it is not surprising that dedicated fans have been working on fan-made remakes taking advantage of the latest technology, something that Nintendo isn't likely to do in the foreseeable future.

Among these remakes, the most interesting one is the one in development by CryZENx, which has been recently ported to Unreal Engine 5 for considerably better visuals. Now, the remake has been updated to Unreal Engine 5.1 with its latest release, a special Christmas version that does a great job showcasing the lighting improvements provided by Lumen.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time CryZENx Christmas special release can be downloaded for free right now by heading over here. More information on the project can be found on the developer's Discord server.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is among the best entries in the series by Nintendo, but the Japanese publisher doesn't seem interested in remaking it anytime soon, focusing on the development of new entries in the series, such as Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to the successful Breath of the Wild. The only official remake is the one released on Nintendo 3DS, which introduced better visuals, quality-of-life improvements, and some new features.

In this game, Link sets off on a legendary journey through time to stop Ganondorf, the Gerudo King of Thieves who is seeking the Triforce, a holy relic that gives its holder ultimate power. The graphical upgrades and three-dimensional depth breathe new life into the expansive world of Hyrule. An improved and intuitive interface, coupled with the easier navigation offered by playing in a world with 3D visuals, give players better control as they solve puzzles, travel through time and explore this immersive world.