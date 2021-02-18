Following yesterday’s Skyward Sword Switch announcement, a comparison video has surfaced, comparing the visuals of the original Wii release to the upcoming Skyward Sword HD Switch version.

Originally released for the Nintendo Wii back in November of 2011, the game was limited to run at 30FPS and 480p resolution. While it was possible to play the game on the Wii U through Nintendo’s Virtual Console, players were forced to play the title in rather low resolution as the Wii U didn’t upscale Virtual Console to HD resolution.

Project Triangle Strategy is the Tactical RPG Follow Up to Octopath Traveler, Demo Out Now

Luckily, with the upcoming HD release of Skyward Sword on the Switch, fans of the series will now be able to enjoy the game in HD resolution and 60FPS. So how much better does this HD version actually look compared to the original Wii release? Pretty great, but you should check it out for yourself in the new comparison video from YouTuber ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases later this year on July 16th.