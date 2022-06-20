The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 Remake With Water Physics Looks Truly Mesmerizing

Remember last month’s Ocarina of Time showcase in Epic’s new game engine? Well, a new video has surfaced, showing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 Remake in 8K resolution complete with water physics.

As covered last month, developer ‘CryZENx’ is currently focusing on N64-inspired fan recreations in Unreal Engine. His latest work is the Ocarina of Time remake in Unreal Engine 5, and from what we witnessed last month, the results are quite staggering.

Courtesy of YouTube channel ‘Digital Dreams’, a new graphical showcase has now been released, showing off this impressive fan recreation in Epic’s new game engine in 8K resolution and with some mesmerizing water effects, and some footage from the Temple of Time (as also featured in last month’s demo). Check out this new showcase down below:

“Finally ported to UE5 and I don’t regret one bit”, ‘CryZENx’ wrote last month. “There [are] so many new features that can boost up the development. Can’t wait to take advantage of it. Also, I present the new feature from UE5 called Lumen. That stands for Global illumination ( dynamic lighting ) without baking any light.”

He added, “also the project support DLSS from NVIDIA. To the people that have [an] RTX [graphics card] you can take advantage of it and get a 20% performance boost using it from Quality to Ultra Performance without any Loss of quality.”

Those interested can download The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Unreal Engine 5 demo featuring water physics via Patreon. Unfortunately, this demo is only available for Patreons.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was originally released back in 1998 for the Nintendo 64. A remastered 3D version was released back in 2011 for the Nintendo 3DS. As part of the Switch Online Expansion Pack, Nintendo Switch owners can now also play the game via the Nintendo 64 library of games.