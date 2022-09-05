Menu
New Unreal Engine 5 Ocarina of Time Fan Concept Video Shows Hyrule Field Alongside New Water Physics

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 5, 2022
unreal engine 5 ocarina of time zelda hyrule field

A new Unreal Engine 5 Ocarina of Time fan concept video has been released, showing off Hyrule Field and more.

As some of you know, CryZENx is currently working on his own The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake within Epic’s new game engine, and the artist now released a new video based on a new build, showing off the crossroads in Hyrule alongside some brand-new water physics. In addition, this video shows various improvements and tweaks made in this new build.

The new Unreal Engine 5 Ocarina of Time fan concept video can be watched below. We’re pretty sure that Zelda fans will love what CryZENx is creating. Be sure to give it a watch.

The above-mentioned new build can now be downloaded for Patreons. Luckily, for those who aren’t Patreon followers, CryZENx has promised that a more polished build will be released to the public in the near future.

Aside from his work on this Unreal Engine 5 fan remake, CryZENx is also known for his work on the Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 4 remake. As covered earlier, the latter now also supports co-op play.

Released in 1998 for the Nintendo 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is considered as one of the best games ever released. The classic received a 3D remaster for the Nintendo 3DS back in 2011, and the title is now also playable on the Switch as part of Nintendo’s Switch Online premium tier – the Switch Online Expansion pack.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time inspired millions of players around the world with its in-depth game play, rich 3-D visuals and memorable adventures. It set the standard by which all other games have been judged. And now it’s available once again, both for veteran gamers to relive their gaming glory days and for younger players to discover it for the first time.

