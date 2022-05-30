The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 Remake Looks Stunning in New Video; Supports Lumen, NVIDIA DLSS
Having been released so many years ago, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time is a game that is in dire need of a proper, current generation remake. Instead of waiting for Nintendo to deliver such a remake, some fans took it upon themselves to develop such a remake, with some impressive results.
Among these remakes is the one created by CryZENx in Unreal Engine 4. The developer now ported their remake to Unreal Engine 5, complete with Lumen and NVIDIA DLSS support, and the end result looks great, as showcased in the video below.
Finally ported to UE5 and i dont regret one bit. There is so many new features that can boost up the development. Cant wait to take advantage of it. Also i present the new feature from UE5 called Lumen. That stands for Global illumination ( dynamic lighting ) without baking any light.
Also the project support DLSS from Nvidia. To the people that have a RTX. you can take advantage of it and get a 20% performance boost using it from Quality to Ultra Performance without any Loss quality.
The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Unreal Engine 5 Temple of Time demo is also available for download, but only for Patreon supporters. You can learn more about the project by heading here.
The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time was originally released back in 1998 on the Nintendo 64 console, before getting ported to other Nintendo systems. The only official remake of the game has been released on the Nintendo 3DS console, featuring new controls and new features, like first-person shooting and more.
- A Zelda classic now in glasses-free 3D. Amazing 3D visuals and a complete graphical overhaul bring one of gaming's most beloved and celebrated franchises to life, putting the awe-inspiring world in the palm of your hand for you to explore whenever you like.
- New controls using the Nintendo 3DS system's technologies. The Legend of Zelda™: Ocarina of Time™ 3D retains the analog control of the original with the Circle Pad on Nintendo 3DS, but greatly improves ease of use with a touch-based inventory system.
- Switching items has never been simpler or quicker. Players can also use the first-person shooting (camera-controlled) feature utilizing the gyro sensor.