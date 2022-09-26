Latest Zelda Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 Reimagining Build Features BOTW-Style Dynamic Music, Improved Textures and More

A new The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 Reimagining build has been released, featuring various improvements.

The remake within Epic’s new game engine is an ongoing project from ‘CryZENx’. As some of you might know, the artist has already created an Ocarina of Time concept within Unreal Engine 4 with co-op play, and he’s now working on creating a fan remake within Unreal Engine 5.

This new build features improved textures alongside improvements to the grass in Hyrule Field. In addition, the water from the waterfall has been improved and ‘CryZENx’ has implemented Breath of the Wild-styled dynamic music that changes at night and with weather cycles.

Check out the freshly-released video from this new build down below. Unfortunately, this build is only available to Patreons, but a more stable polished build will soon be made available to the public.

Patreons, or those who want to become one, can download the latest build of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Unreal Engine 5 Reimagining from CryZENx’s Discord server.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released for the Nintendo 64 in 1998. Many consider the installment the best Zelda game in the series and one of the best games ever made. In 2011, Nintendo released a 3D remastered version for the Nintendo 3DS. The game is also part of the N64 library of games via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Join legendary hero Link as he journeys across Hyrule, and even through time, to thwart the plans of Ganondorf. Wield incredible weapons and items, battle ferocious bosses, and solve brain-teasing puzzles in this fan-favourite chapter from the series, The Legend of Zelda.

Whether you’re experiencing it for the first time or not, the original Nintendo 64 version introduced 3D visuals to the series, with a new combat system, and a captivating story.