Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Playable Demo Is Now Live on the PlayStation Store
A Ys IX: Monstrum Nox playable demo is now live on the North American PlayStation Store.
The demo lets players explore the city of Balduq ahead of the game's release next month, featuring two different locations to explore and multiple playable characters. The demo is fully playable on PlayStation 5 as well.
Take a glimpse into the mysterious city of Balduq with this Ys IX: Monstrum Nox demo. Choose between one of two key locations to explore, and experiment with the brand-new Gifts and Monstrums before your full adventure begins.
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is the latest entry in the long-running series developed by Falcom. The game builds upon many of the features seen in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, introducing new mechanics as well that will make the adventure as enjoyable as ever.
Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrum to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox launches on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on February 2nd. The game will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch during Summer 2021.