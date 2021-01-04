Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Playable Demo Is Now Live on the PlayStation Store

A Ys IX: Monstrum Nox playable demo is now live on the North American PlayStation Store.

The demo lets players explore the city of Balduq ahead of the game's release next month, featuring two different locations to explore and multiple playable characters. The demo is fully playable on PlayStation 5 as well.

Genesis Releases the Selen 400 Wireless Gaming Headset

Take a glimpse into the mysterious city of Balduq with this Ys IX: Monstrum Nox demo. Choose between one of two key locations to explore, and experiment with the brand-new Gifts and Monstrums before your full adventure begins.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is the latest entry in the long-running series developed by Falcom. The game builds upon many of the features seen in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, introducing new mechanics as well that will make the adventure as enjoyable as ever.