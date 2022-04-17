XSEED Games Reveals PAX East 2022 Lineup; Will include Details About New Survival Game

PAX East is a few days away from making a huge comeback, and the lineup is already looking stacked going into it. With the likes of Monster Hunter Rise and Magic: The Gathering coming to the show, there’s plenty for someone to do or look forward to at the event. This also rings true for fans of publisher XSEED, who will be making an appearance at the event.

XSEED, and subsequently its parent company, Marvelous, have a block ready for PAX East next week, and it will feature the world premiere of DEADCRAFT, a brand-new game that XSEED will be publishing. Marvelous had only trademarked the name about 14 months ago on February 17th, 2021, and PAX East 2022 will be the first anyone sees of it.

PAX East 2022 Comes Back Live; COVID-19 Vaccination Will Be Required

In a press release from XSEED and Marvelous, they describe DEADCRAFT as “a brand-new game where players will fight for survival in a post-apocalyptic world. The full global unveiling of DEADCRAFT will be made when PAX East kicks off and attendees will have the first-ever opportunity to get hands-on time with the game.”

In essence, in addition to a worldwide reveal, a playable demo will be available at the event. XSEED and Marvelous have other games lined up, including the likes of

More information for Rune Factory 5, which was released worldwide last month. Rune Factory 5 allows players to live out a grand fantasy adventure and discover an unfolding mystery in the sleepy town of Rigbarth all while managing their farm, forming friendships, and planning festivals.

Potionomics, will make its gameplay debut at PAX East. The game follows Sylvia as players learn to balance the delicate art of potion brewing with the nuances of salesmanship to keep your late uncle’s business running on the fantastical island of Rafta, with the game following a card-based system. Potionomics is set for a Fall 2022 release on Windows PCs.

And finally, Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories, which is also releasing this year. In a brand-new world designed by indie studio Froach Club, the game follows melon factory employee Honeydew, who ducks out of their shift at Eglantine Industries to head to Hog Town, where melons are outlawed and corruption abounds after Cantaloupe goes missing.

All four of these titles will be featured at PAX East 2022 next week. You can view the event’s schedule right here.