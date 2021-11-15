PAX East 2022 Comes Back Live; COVID-19 Vaccination Will Be Required

Everyone is required to wear an approved face covering while attending PAX East. For more details and requirements about face coverings, please click here.
Please note: Based on current local and venue health guidelines, this policy applies to all attendees, including cosplayers, exhibitors, guests, artists, Enforcers and staff. We will continue to evaluate this policy and post updates as they are available.
Costume and Cosplay: These policies apply to cosplay and costume pieces. Face coverings must be visible at all times. For this reason, headwear and cosplay pieces which cover the face in a manner which does not visibly fit the face covering requirements will not be permitted.