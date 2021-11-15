PAX East 2022 Comes Back Live; COVID-19 Vaccination Will Be Required

PAX East 2022 will come back as a proper live event, the organizers announced today. It'll take place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC) from Thursday, April 21, 2022 to Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Expo organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade had canceled PAX East 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as you might recall, opting to host an online event instead.

Jerry Holkins, the co-founder of Penny Arcade, stated:

We know people have been anxiously waiting to find out if PAX East was happening, and we had to finally let the cat out of the bag. I’m looking forward to rolling some D20s in Philly and then getting a lobster roll in Boston.

Wannabe PAX East 2022 attendees will have to comply with some pretty strict requirements, though, including providing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and using masks at all times.