PAX East 2022 Comes Back Live; COVID-19 Vaccination Will Be Required

By Alessio Palumbo
PAX East 2022

PAX East 2022 will come back as a proper live event, the organizers announced today. It'll take place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC) from Thursday, April 21, 2022 to Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Expo organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade had canceled PAX East 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as you might recall, opting to host an online event instead.

Jerry Holkins, the co-founder of Penny Arcade, stated:

We know people have been anxiously waiting to find out if PAX East was happening, and we had to finally let the cat out of the bag. I’m looking forward to rolling some D20s in Philly and then getting a lobster roll in Boston.

Wannabe PAX East 2022 attendees will have to comply with some pretty strict requirements, though, including providing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and using masks at all times.

At this time, we anticipate that everyone participating in PAX East, including exhibitors, fans, Enforcers and our PAX staff, will need to be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved or authorized by the FDA or WHO against COVID-19 in order to attend and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry.

Details regarding full vaccination status and our verification process will be provided over the next few weeks. We expect to accept proof of vaccination of any vaccine approved or authorized by the FDA or WHO and that guests will be permitted to display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy of their vaccination card along with a government issued ID reflecting the name on the documentation.

Face Coverings

Everyone is required to wear an approved face covering while attending PAX East. For more details and requirements about face coverings, please click here.

Please note: Based on current local and venue health guidelines, this policy applies to all attendees, including cosplayers, exhibitors, guests, artists, Enforcers and staff. We will continue to evaluate this policy and post updates as they are available.

Costume and Cosplay: These policies apply to cosplay and costume pieces. Face coverings must be visible at all times. For this reason, headwear and cosplay pieces which cover the face in a manner which does not visibly fit the face covering requirements will not be permitted.

