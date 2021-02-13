No More Heroes is Now Available on Amazon Luna

In a surprising move, No More Heroes just made the jump to a new platform. Now, you can play the former Wii exclusive on the Amazon Luna streaming service.

The news debuted on Thursday via the official Amazon Luna account. The game is now up to play on the Luna+ library, so anyone who's currently checking out the streaming platform's early access phase can jump in and give it a try. No More Heroes is well worth trying out if you haven't already.

Calling all Travis Touchdown and Travis lookalikes. Play #NoMoreHeroes with early access now. pic.twitter.com/YxWoB3rqqJ — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) February 11, 2021

Amazon Luna is the newest cloud-based gaming service on the market. Similar to Google Stadia, you can pay a flat rate per month for access to a wide variety of different games. You can pick and choose what you play, and you can spend as much time with each as you'd like. Now that No More Heroes just hit the service, that's one more exciting addition to try out.

The most recent No More Heroes game is Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, which we reviewed. We assigned it a 7, praising it for its personality-filled gameplay and continued story of Travis Touchdown.

"Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is not a complete failure, and there's a lot to love here, but I'd be lying if I didn't say I was somewhat disappointed. While playing I skipped between being in love with the game's style and personality and sick to death of actually having to play. A fascinating experiment from Suda51, one I'm glad he made, but not the best game. Add a point to the score if you love Japanese eccentricity, take one away if you have no time for it."

No More Heroes is currently available across Nintendo Switch, Wii, and PlayStation 3.