Check Out Early Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Gameplay

If you're looking forward to the next entry in the Story of Seasons saga, you'll want to check out this lengthy new gameplay video. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is headed to Switch this March in North America, but it's already coming to Switch in Japan later this month.

The Japanese YouTube channel Hikakin Games posted a lengthy 47-minute "Let's Play" video showing off Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town with plenty of gameplay tucked within. It's in Japanese, but you can get the gist.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Review – Feline, Fresh, and Further Than Ever

The Story of Seasons series, as you might already know, is essentially Harvest Moon, simply under a different name. It lets you raise crops and animals, interact with other folks in your farming community, and all kinds of other fun stuff the Story of Seasons games are known for.

Here's the official rundown from Nintendo:

Welcome to Olive Town, a peaceful community established by your trailblazing grandfather and his friends. Now that you've taken over his farm, it's your job to carry on his legacy. Plant crops, raise animals, build relationships, and get to know the residents of your new home in this brand-new entry in the STORY OF SEASONS series! ▪Cultivate Your Farm, Cultivate Your Town

Tame the wilderness and build your farm from the ground up! Gather and process materials to fulfill requests and improve Olive Town's infrastructure, upgrade tools, or commission new outfits and accessories. ▪A Farm of Endless Possibilities

Clear the land, repair old facilities, and place new ones wherever you see fit. Level up your farming skills and craft a variety of decorations and facilities, from fences and automatic feeders for livestock to sprinklers for crops! ▪New Adventures Off the Beaten Path

Finding Earth Sprites while exploring your farmland may lead you to mysterious, fantastical lands such as gardens where the seasons never change, an island in the sky, or even the inside of a volcano! ▪There's Always Something Going on in Olive Town!

Participate in local festivals and watch the town come to life! Get to know your neighbors better with over 200 unique events, and you may even find love with a special someone!

You can pick up Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town on March 23 on Nintendo Switch.