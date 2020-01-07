Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2019 Is Down to $969.99 – Features Core-i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, More

If you're looking to buy a new laptop with high-end performance and built quality then you have come to the right place. Today, we have the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro available at a massive discount for a limited time. In addition, the design is latest with minimal bezels and the display is bright and sharp as well. So let's dive in to see some more details on the machine and how you can get it.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro Available at Just $969.99 - Features Core-i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, More

Do take note that the discount on the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is only available for a limited time.

Starting off with the design, the Mi Notebook Pro features an all-metal build. It's cold to touch and offers a large trackpad, which we all know is quite handy when editing photos and videos. The 15.6-inch display is bright, and crisp with minimal bezels around the edges. If you're an avid media consumer, it's a great device overall including the sound quality.

Get the Xiaomi Mi Notebook pro at Just $969.99 Here

As for what's powering the device is the latest Intel Core-i5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. With SSD intact, you can be sure that app launch times and bootup speed is far better. Furthermore, it also boasts a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security. In terms of graphics, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro features the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card. This states that you can play mediocre titles at a lower setting.

If you're up for it, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is available at 29 percent off, priced at $969.99. Head over to this link to get it.

